TRENTON — A 1-year-old Atlantic County filly was euthanized after being diagnosed with Eastern Equine Encephalitis, joining four other horses across the state others with the disease that had to be put down in the last two weeks, officials said.
This year, 9 horses and 1 alpaca have contracted the virus in the state, according to a news release from the state Department of Agriculture. The sickness causes inflammation of the brain tissue and has significantly higher risk for death in horses and camelids, like alpacas, than the West Nile Virus.
“As more cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis are reported, we strongly encourage horse owners to check their records to verify that their animals are protected from this disease, or to know if vaccination is needed,” New Jersey Department of Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher said. “Animals that have been vaccinated are much less likely to contract deadly diseases such as Eastern Equine Encephalitis. It is the most effective strategy and equine vaccines are available commercially.”
The most recent group of animals affected includes, an 18-year-old gelding horse in Morris County, a 4-month old gelding in Salem County, a 4-year old gelding and a gelding of unknown age, both in Ocean County, according to the release.
Those four, as well as the 1-year-old filly, were not vaccinated for the disease.
West Nile Virus is a viral disease that effects the neurological system of horses and camelids, transmitted through a mosquito bite, officials said. The virus cycles between birds and mosquitoes with horses, camelids and humans being incidental hosts.
Eastern Equine Encephalitis infections in horses and alpacas are not a significant risk factor for human infection, according to the release, because horses and camelids are considered “dead-end” hosts for the virus.
Horse and alpaca owners are urged to contact their veterinarians if their animals are not already up-to-date on their vaccinations for both diseases.
