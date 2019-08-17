ATLANTIC CITY — An 83-year-old woman died Saturday morning after she was struck by a car while crossing Atlantic Avenue, police said.
At 4:08 a.m., officers responded to Ohio and Atlantic avenues for a report of a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian, police said in a news release. Officers arrived to find a woman from Wallington, Bergen County, had been struck and had severe injuries. She was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where she died.
The driver involved, a 66-year old man from Pleasantville who was operating a Toyota Camry, stopped immediately, police said.
An investigation by Officer Joseph Bereheiko revealed the pedestrian was crossing Atlantic Avenue against the red traffic light, police said. The Camry was traveling west with a green traffic light when the pedestrian walked in front of it. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.
Anyone with information about the crash can call police at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
