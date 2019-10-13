Type 2 diabetes — the most common form of diabetes — is a chronic health condition that can affect several major organs in your body and eventually lead to heart disease, kidney damage, blindness, and more. And while it is increasingly prevalent, it is also largely preventable.
In recent years, research has shown that it’s possible to reverse type 2 diabetes and send the disease into remission. And a significant new study shows that recovering from the disease is more manageable – and not as extreme –than many may think.
Dr. Nina’s what you need to know about Type 2 diabetes prevention and remission
There are two main types of diabetes: Ttype 1 and Type 2. Both are chronic diseases that affect the way the body regulates blood sugar, or glucose.
Glucose is the fuel that feeds your body’s cells, but to enter the cells it needs a key, which is insulin. Diabetics are unable to properly access glucose from the bloodstream and as a result, they experience elevated blood glucose levels which over time creates havoc in their bodies. While similar names, Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes are different diseases with unique causes:
Type 1 diabetes, referred to as insulin-dependent diabetes, occurs when the pancreas does not properly produce insulin, likely from autoimmune destruction of insulin-producing cells. Typically diagnosed in children and young adults, taking insulin is a must for everyone with Type 1.
Type 2 diabetes results when the body’s cells do not properly respond to insulin, known as insulin resistance. It generally results from being overweight, a poor diet, and/or physical inactivity.
Complications of diabetes: Chronically elevated blood sugars in blood vessels causes inflammation and a myriad of serious complications including vision problems and blindness; stroke, heart disease, kidney disease and failure, limb amputations; impaired wound healing and immune system function; and, premature death.
Prevention and remission treatment: Great news — Type 2 diabetes can often be avoided through managing weight, exercising regularly, eating a balanced diet and sleep — and if you develop the condition, it’s not necessarily permanent when you take these actions:
• Shedding just 10% of your weight can put Type 2 diabetes in remission
• Managing your weight: Excess body fat increases the body’s resistance to the hormone insulin and can lead to Type 2 diabetes. Your ideal weight should be based on height, weight and frame — a body mass index (BMI).
• Exercise regularly: Moderate physical activity, most days of the week, helps manage weight, reduces blood glucose levels and may also improve blood pressure and cholesterol. Just a 10-15 minute walk after a meal can make a big difference.
• Eat a balanced, healthy diet: Reduce the amount of sugar, refined carbohydrates, and saturated fats in your diet; eat more fresh fruit, vegetables and high-fiber foods; and cut back on salt.
• Some things to be aware of:
Too much sugar contributes to weight gain and also leads to higher blood sugar levels — a risk factor for Type 2 diabetes.
Most processed, baked or convenience foods contain added sugar, including salty items — limit them.
Carbohydrates raise your blood sugar higher and more quickly than any other nutrient — low-carb foods include meat, fish, eggs, vegetables and natural fats, like butter.
Avoiding sugary drinks, fruit juices, smoothies can help reduce overall sugar intake.
Alcohol increases your diabetes risk as it can lead to weight gain, increase blood pressure and triglyceride levels.
Quit smoking. Smokers are twice as likely to develop diabetes as nonsmokers.
Reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease. Diabetes and cardiovascular disease have many risk factors in common, including obesity and physical inactivity.
Eat mindfully. It takes 20 minutes for your stomach to deliver the message to your brain that you’re full. Take time enjoying the taste, aroma, and texture of your food. Shut off electronics and TV while eating — it impairs your ability to process how much and what you are eating.
• Make sleep a priority. Not getting enough sleep can send your hunger hormone, ghrelin, into a tizzy — driving you to crave and overeat high-calorie and high-fat comfort foods.
• See your health care provider for regular check-ups. It’s important to regularly check your blood glucose, blood pressure and blood cholesterol levels.
Taking healthy steps is worth the effort. You don’t have to take drastic efforts to reduce your risk or to put Type 2 diabetes in remission. Take good care and stay vigilant.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.