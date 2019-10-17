Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
"I think this a very interesting experience — a lot of people in this area are invented in conservation of bird and butterfly habitat and it's really exciting to see so many people involved and passionate about what we're studying." said Victoria Cope, temporary field researcher for the Monarch Monitoring Project. (Oct. 11, 2019)
"We're tagging these monarch butterflies because it's the fall migration season, so what this generation of butterflies are doing is taking off from wherever they are and migrating to the mountains of Mexico," said Victoria Cope, a temporary field researcher with the NJ Audubon and Cape May Observatory's Monarch Migration Project (Oct. 11, 2019)
The orange and black monarch butterflies are attracted to native plants such as golden rod and butterfly bushes, which Cape May Bird Observatory volunteers and local homeowners have planted in public spaces and personal gardens. (Oct. 11, 2019)
Hundreds of migrating monarch butterflies en route to central Mexico are netted, tagged and released by field researchers as part of the monitoring project with the New Jersey Aububon and the Cape May Bird Observatory in Cape May Point. (Oct. 11, 2019)
"I think this a very interesting experience — a lot of people in this area are invented in conservation of bird and butterfly habitat and it's really exciting to see so many people involved and passionate about what we're studying." said Victoria Cope, temporary field researcher for the Monarch Monitoring Project. (Oct. 11, 2019)
LAUREN CARROLL / Multimedia Reporter
Victoria Cope, left, and Anya Held drive or walk a five-mile radius around Cape May Point three times a day netting, tagging and counting monarch butterflies for the Monarch Monitoring Project.
LAUREN CARROLL / Multimedia Reporter
"We're tagging these monarch butterflies because it's the fall migration season, so what this generation of butterflies are doing is taking off from wherever they are and migrating to the mountains of Mexico," said Victoria Cope, a temporary field researcher with the NJ Audubon and Cape May Observatory's Monarch Migration Project (Oct. 11, 2019)
LAUREN CARROLL / Multimedia Reporter
LAUREN CARROLL / Multimedia Reporter
Stan Smith, on vacation from Pennsylvania, looks for butterflies in the flowering bushes Friday at the Cape May Point Circle — a community garden within the Cape May Bird Observatory.
LAUREN CARROLL / Multimedia Reporter
The orange and black monarch butterflies are attracted to native plants such as golden rod and butterfly bushes, which Cape May Bird Observatory volunteers and local homeowners have planted in public spaces and personal gardens. (Oct. 11, 2019)
LAUREN CARROLL / Multimedia Reporter
Hundreds of migrating monarch butterflies en route to central Mexico are netted, tagged and released by field researchers as part of the monitoring project with the New Jersey Aububon and the Cape May Bird Observatory in Cape May Point. (Oct. 11, 2019)
CAPE MAY POINT — On a recent Friday, Anya Held and Victoria Cope hopped into Cope’s Toyota Prius for a drive. Three times a day for two months, the 22-year-olds drive or walk a five-mile radius counting the number of monarch butterflies they can spot.
From Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, the field research team with the Monarch Monitoring Project will scour Cape May Point looking to net, tag and release the butterflies.
“If they’re out, we’re out tagging,” Cope said.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Just like the butterflies, migratory field researchers who help with New Jersey Audubon and the Cape May Bird Observatory’s annual monarch butterfly monitoring program also make a temporary home in Cape May County before following their environmental and ecological passions.
Both Held and Cope are recent college graduates who studied environmental conservation. The Monarch Monitoring Project fell in line with the two women’s interests and brought them to a location that was supportive of their efforts.
“I think that’s what makes it a good project,” said Cope. “I’ve worked on research projects before where people don’t know what you’re doing, they don’t care what you’re doing. It might be an abstract or very specific thing you’re studying. But a big part of what we do is education, and people love monarchs, so people are coming down to see them, and if we are available to talk to them about the migration or the life cycle, that helps spread the word about conservation.”
According to the Center for Biological Diversity, census data from 2016 showed the monarch population declined by 68% over a 22-year period, citing widespread environmental changes. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is still assessing the species’ status to see whether the butterfly should be on the endangered species list.
The Monarch Monitoring Project began in 1990 to help provide a census of the butterflies. The data are shared online and with other researchers down the coast leading to the monarchs’ final winter retreat — the Transverse Neo-Volcanic Mountain Range in central Mexico.
“There are 30 years of data and we’ve discovered in Cape May the trend line is pretty stable, but it’s in contrast to the decline in the other populations of the monarch butterflies,” Held said.
Stopping at the Coral Street beach entrance, which is lush with flowering purple butterfly bushes, Held and Cope grabbed their large nets from the back seat of the car to see whether there were more butterflies to tag.
With a flick of the wrist, Cope netted an untagged monarch off the bush. She gently held the insect by the colorful wings to record data for their study. In a small notebook, she wrote down the sticker number to be added to the census log, as well as the male butterfly’s wing condition, wing length and a fact assessment to calculate whether the butterfly will make the full journey.
Weather is the ultimate factor in the field researchers’ work. Butterfly migration is strongly dependent on wind and temperature. Friday remained overcast with a slight westerly wind, which proved to be good conditions to catch the butterflies seeking pollen and nectar from native plants.
“If it’s raining, there aren’t going to be monarchs out, they’re hunkering down in the trees. Or it if it’s the wrong winds and they’re not blown into Cape May, we don’t see a lot of activity,” said Held. “But when it is a good migration, it is a really exciting thing to do. We’re outside netting butterflies along the beach. You can’t beat that.”
“It’s a great experience for us to break into the field,” said Cope. “We get more experience doing research, naturalist work and education.”
The field naturalist position with the Cape May Bird Observatory is only temporary. While the monarchs know their route, Cope and Held are less sure of where they will end up once the count is over.
“While (the field naturalists) do a lot of important work for us, in both science and education realms, we also see these positions as learning experiences,” said Mark Garland, director of the Monarch Monitoring Project. “As such we don’t hire them in subsequent seasons.”
The monitoring project is funded through donations and fundraising programs, which go toward the program, staff salaries and a stipend for Cope and Held. The field naturalists are also put up in a house with other naturalists on assignment with other temporary projects studying birds and botanical and marine life.
“I like traveling to different ecosystems,” said Cope, “but I think this is a very interesting experience. A lot of people in this area are invested in conservation of bird and butterfly habitat, and it’s really exciting to see so many people involved and passionate about what we’re studying.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.