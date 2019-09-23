Labor Day weekend doesn't mean that the summer tourism season ends in South Jersey anymore.
With Cape May and Atlantic City International Airport experiencing more 80-degree or greater high temperatures than much of the state, September is just another month of beach and boardwalk time.
"A lot of the businesses did close down in the past because there was no need to be open. Wildwood started (to keep open businesses during September) in the 1990s, then Ocean City followed. 47% of our visitors come back in the fall," said Diane Wieland, director of tourism for Cape May County.
The number of vehicles through the Cape May toll plaza increased from 513,921 to 542,510 from 2011 to 2017. From 2016 to 2018, there was a 1.53% increase in the hotel occupancy tax in the county.
As a result, September's warmth, ocean breezes and bright sunshine have led to more people coming down throughout the year.
Michael Eric Rosenthal, 28 of Brooklyn, New York, says he loves using the mild but not scorching days of September to go cycling.
"(I) love getting different perspectives of the water and skyline, whether it's from Absecon, Tuckerton or anywhere else," said Rosenthal of his cycling habits.
According to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, Cape May experiences 11.2 days of high temperatures at or above 80 degrees in September. On average, Atlantic City International Airport comes in a bit higher, at 11.8 days.
Complaints about rainy weekends at the shore were few and far between this summer, and for g…
It is the ocean that is a focal point for many locals and out-of-towners alike. That is where the month of September reaches a peak.
"Sea temps are still in the 70s, which is fine for the average bather," said Bill Handley, captain of the Upper Township Beach Patrol.
Water temperatures along the ocean and bays of South Jersey peak just after Labor Day. That means, despite cooler temperatures than June or July, on average, it's easier to slide into the waters during the month.
"The September crowds we have are what I would call the purest of beachgoers. Only the most dedicated beach people make certain not to miss local's summer," said Handley.
In Cape May, the city averages less than one day at 90 degrees or higher per year in September, compared with nearly three in August and five in July.
Not only do the warm temperatures mean good beach weather, September often offers less extreme heat, which can contribute to better conditions for parades and festivals.
"It's all about the special events. There's still a lot of activity," said Wieland.
Wieland has seen the expansion of tourism during the shoulder season throughout her 40-plus year career.
"In the 1980s, very few people did return. We don't see that decline that we used to see decades ago. Sixty-six percent of people are coming from outside of the county," Wieland said.
For Handley and the lifeguards, September means a time to put in perspective how fortunate they are to live and work where they do.
"Once we begin mixing our full-time world with our summer lifeguarding experience, all lifeguards get a clear glimpse on how lucky we are to have a job where we go to the beach every day and watch the ocean, take in the sea breeze and work in a place where shores are options. It basically puts into perspective how great it is to be a lifeguard at the South Jersey shore," said Handley.
Traditionally, Upper Township had guarded beaches for the two weekends following Labor Day and this year is no different. Wieland says she keeps track of which towns offer guarded beaches throughout September for when visitors call into the department.
"This is just an extension of the summer that is very desirable. The weather is speculator, the humidity levels are still spectacular," said Wieland.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.