A 28-year-old man, who lives in the Holgate section of Long Beach Township, was charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 25 pounds of marijuana, police said.

On Jan. 27, the Long Beach Township Police Department’s detective division, patrol division and K-9 unit executed a search warrant in Holgate, police said.

Further investigation revealed that Michael Klimowicz was distributing quantities of narcotics from his residence, police said.

Besides possession with intent to distribute marijuana, probable cause was found to also charge Klimowicz with possession with intent to distribute LSD, possession with intent to distribute more than one half ounce of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a schedule-four narcotic (Xanax), possession of Adderall and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Klimowicz was placed in custody and transported to Ocean County Jail where he was lodged pending a future court date.

Please contact the Long Beach Township Police Department’s detective bureau 609-361-2073 if you have any further information pertaining to this incident.

— Vincent Jackson

Contact: 609-272-7202 VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

Tags

Staff Writer

Twenty years as a staff writer in the features department, specializing in entertainment and the arts at The Press of Atlantic City.

