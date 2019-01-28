A 28-year-old man, who lives in the Holgate section of Long Beach Township, was charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 25 pounds of marijuana, police said.
On Jan. 27, the Long Beach Township Police Department’s detective division, patrol division and K-9 unit executed a search warrant in Holgate, police said.
Further investigation revealed that Michael Klimowicz was distributing quantities of narcotics from his residence, police said.
Besides possession with intent to distribute marijuana, probable cause was found to also charge Klimowicz with possession with intent to distribute LSD, possession with intent to distribute more than one half ounce of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a schedule-four narcotic (Xanax), possession of Adderall and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
Klimowicz was placed in custody and transported to Ocean County Jail where he was lodged pending a future court date.
Please contact the Long Beach Township Police Department’s detective bureau 609-361-2073 if you have any further information pertaining to this incident.
— Vincent Jackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.