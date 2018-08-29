What better way to beat a heat wave than with another trip to the beach. Meteorologist Joe Martucci met with Mayor Long Beach Township Joe Mancini to talk about the largest town in Long Beach Island. Mayor Mancini breaks down the town's biggest communities and answers why this town in a South Jersey Special.
Joe has the full 7-day forecast, including his latest thoughts on Labor Day Weekend. Before that, though, Robert Burnaford, Chief of Police for Harvey Cedars, makes a cameo appearance to explain what it's like having Harvey Cedars being the Oreo creme between the Oreo cookies.
