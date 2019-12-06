BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Long-time Democratic Mayor Chuck Chiarello died Thursday night, said Deputy Mayor Teresa Kelly.
He was 64, and had long fought serious health issues. Earlier this year Chiarello said he was working from a hospital bed in his home.
Deputy Mayor Teresa Kelly ran with Chiarello from the start 28 years ago, she said Friday. They were a team the entire time, last re-elected in 2018.
"The week of the League of Municipalities meeting -- Chuck went to the hospital then," Kelly said.
That was in mid-November, and he remained hospitalized since then, Kelly said.
"Chuck Chiarello was a mayor’s mayor and a model for what good municipal leadership could do for residents," Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. "He loved serving Buena Vista, he loved doing good things for Buena Vista, and he loved making sure we all knew to pronounce it ‘byoo-na.’ "
Murphy called Chiarello a respected leader among his fellow mayors, "being one of only a handful to lead both the (New Jersey) League of Municipalities and the (state) Conference of Mayors."
Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman called him a "great guy, good friend, and great public servant who was passionate about his town."
Chiarello was a former county party chairman in the 1990s, and later president of the New Jersey State League of Municipalities and the Atlantic County Mayors Association.
"A big thing about Chuck he never yelled and screamed. He was always very deliberative, even if he felt passionate about something," Suleiman said.
That was true even when facing primary challenges within the township, and factions of the party angry over his attempts to develop the Richland section of the township as a tourist destination.
Suleiman said Chiarello had good relationships with governors of both parties, including Gov. Chris Christie and Murphy.
Kelly said a new mayor will be chosen at the reorganization meeting in January, 2020.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.