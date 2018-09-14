I was joined by Longport Mayor Nicholas Russo for this episode of On The Road! We talk about building a flood resistant community in an important spot for storms in the town, the 11th Avenue jetty.
The Mayor also explains why this Absecon Island town in a South Jersey Special. Hop on for the ride!
