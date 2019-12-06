Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Buena Vista Township Mayor Chuck Chiarello became president of the New Jersey Conference of Mayors during the organization’s annual reorganization meeting in January. Chiarello, who was first vice president, will complete the balance of the term of former president Jim Perry. Chiarello will take the oath of office Feb. 8. It will be administered by Gov. Phil Murphy at the NJCM Winter Summit at the Trenton Masonic Temple.
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Longtime Democratic Mayor Chuck Chiarello died Thursday night, said Deputy Mayor Teresa Kelly.
He was 64, and had long fought serious health issues. Earlier this year Chiarello said he was working from a hospital bed in his home.
Deputy Mayor Teresa Kelly ran with Chiarello from the start 28 years ago, she said Friday. They were a team the entire time, last re-elected in 2018.
"The week of the League of Municipalities meeting -- Chuck went to the hospital then," Kelly said.
That was in mid-November, and he remained hospitalized since then, Kelly said.
Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, said Chiarello got him started in politics. They remained close friends, and he was there at the hospital with Chiarello's wife Cheryl the night he died.
"I oversaw building the Richland Volunteer Fire Company building, and I said when I was done with that, 'What else have you got for me?'" Armato said. First he joined the planning board, then ran for township committee, which he was on for three years, and then ran for Assembly.
"In the 25-plus years I've known him, I don't think I heard two cusswords out of his mouth," Armato said. "He was just a hell of a nice guy."
"Chuck Chiarello was a mayor’s mayor and a model for what good municipal leadership could do for residents," Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. "He loved serving Buena Vista, he loved doing good things for Buena Vista, and he loved making sure we all knew to pronounce it ‘byoo-na.’ "
Murphy called Chiarello a respected leader, "being one of only a handful to lead both the (New Jersey) League of Municipalities and the (state) Conference of Mayors."
Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman called him a "great guy, good friend, and great public servant who was passionate about his town."
Suleiman said Chiarello advocated for Armato among Democrats, and his recommendation of Armato went a long way in convincing the party to support him for Assembly.
Chiarello was a former county party chairman in the 1990s, and later president of the New Jersey State League of Municipalities and the Atlantic County Mayors Association.
"A big thing about Chuck he never yelled and screamed. He was always very deliberative, even if he felt passionate about something," Suleiman said.
That was true even when facing primary challenges within the township, and factions of the party angry over his attempts to develop the Richland section of the township as a tourist destination.
Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, called Chiarello a hard worker who was on the phone with his Chief of Staff Allison Murphy almost daily when Van Drew was in the state Senate, "talking about different grants or programs to benefit or help Buena Vista Township or South Jersey."
When Gov. Jon Corzine tried to eliminate rural policing by the State Police, Van Drew said he worked with Chiarello and other officials to keep it. They succeeded.
"I said let's have a really good-sized press conference and speak about how devastating this will be to budgets," Van Drew said. "You don’t get much help in rural districts and this would skyrocket our budgets."
Chiarello immediately offered to host the press conference, rather than ask a Republican mayor to do it, Van Drew said, even though Corzine was a Democrat.
"He said, 'I'm not worried. This is just not fair,'" Van Drew said. "That's the Chuck I knew."
Suleiman said Chiarello had good relationships with governors of both parties, including Gov. Chris Christie and Murphy.
Kelly said a new mayor will be chosen at the reorganization meeting in January, 2020.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Chuck Chiarello
Buena Vista Township Mayor Chuck Chiarello with committee
