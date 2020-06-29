Barbara Altman, director of the Atlantic City Marathon and a former radio talk-show host at WOND, died June 22.
She was 78.
Altman was born and raised in Ventnor. She attended Ventnor Schools before going to Atlantic City High School, where she met her husband Eddie. The two were married until his passing in 2019.
After attending Glassboro State College, Atlman joined the South Jersey radio scene as a host at WOND. She was the first Federal Communications Commission-licensed woman in the state at the time. She was also the first woman to be inducted to the New Jersey Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
An active member of her community, Barbara was the 1999 New Jersey Mother of the Year and a 1997 inductee of the Atlantic County Women's Hall of Fame.
She is survived by her children, Jennifer and Daniel (Kimmie) Altman; her granddaughter, Joelle; her siblings, Joseph Winston (Sally) and Edward Winston (Cheri); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
