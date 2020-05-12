Voters in Atlantic City, Ventnor and Ocean City who have not yet returned their vote-by-mail ballot and cannot find it can still vote today.
In Cape May County, where there is only one election — in Ocean City — voters can stop by City Hall from noon to 4 p.m. and get a duplicate ballot, then turn it in to Cape May County Clerk Rita Fulginiti, who will be on site.
In Atlantic County, Atlantic City and Ventnor voters can go to the Atlantic County Clerk's Office in Mays Landing and pick up a duplicate ballot, then cast it with the Board of Elections in the same building at the old County Courthouse, 5901 Main Street.
Atlantic City residents are deciding whether or not to change their form of government, while in Ventnor three incumbents are running unopposed for City Commission.
In Ocean City, the mayor and four council seats are up for election.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.