Voters in Atlantic City, Ventnor and Ocean City who have not yet returned their vote-by-mail ballot and cannot find it can still vote today.

In Cape May County, where there is only one election — in Ocean City — voters can stop by City Hall from noon to 4 p.m. and get a duplicate ballot, then turn it in to Cape May County Clerk Rita Fulginiti, who will be on site.

In Atlantic County, Atlantic City and Ventnor voters can go to the Atlantic County Clerk's Office in Mays Landing where they can pick up a duplicate ballot, fill it out and cast their vote with the Board of Elections in the same building at the old County Courthouse, 5901 Main Street. Voters may also pick up a ballot at the County Office Building at 1333 Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City, then either mail it — as long as it's postmarked by 5 p.m. today — or they can take it to the Mays Landing site.

Atlantic City residents are deciding whether or not to change their form of government, while in Ventnor three incumbents are running unopposed for City Commission.

In Ocean City, the mayor and four council seats are up for election.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments