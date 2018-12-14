VINELAND — A Dante Avenue store helped make a local man a millionaire by selling a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3 million last week.
The Dante Car Wash sold the top-prize winning “$3,000,000 Cash Out” to a customer Dec. 4.
“We were in shock when we found out,” said 20-year-old Prabjot Kaur.
Kaur’s family has owned the car wash and convenience store in East Vineland for 10 years.
“We’ve sold big winning tickets before, but nothing like this,” she said. “We had a $60,000 winner last year.”
Kaur said the winner, who has yet to be identified by state lottery officials, was not a regular customer.
According to the New Jersey Lottery website, more than 7.1 million of the scratch-off game tickets were printed with only three top-prize winning tickets. The jackpot winner has the option of a $2.1 million lump sum payout or an annual payment of 120,000 for 25 years.
