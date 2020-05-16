Question: While sorting through some boxes of our family’s old glass containing things I plan to donate to a local charity, I came upon one 7-inch-wide, 3½-inch high iridescent gold color glass bowl with scalloped edges. The bowl is hand-signed “Louis Comfort Tiffany.” I would like to know if this is one of the famous Tiffany items that sell for high dollars. — H.E., Woodbine
Answer: Your piece was made by American artist and designer Louis Comfort Tiffany (1848-1933). He is the son of Charles Lewis Tiffany (1812-1902), who was a leader in the 19th century jewelry trade and founder of the famous Tiffany Company.
Drawn to decorative arts, Louis Comfort Tiffany began to explore glass making, and in 1879 formed his own line, “Louis Comfort Tiffany and Associated American Artists,” who were interested in exotic interior designs and restorations.
By 1885, he was totally involved in American decorative glass making and the invention of Favrile, an incandescent art glass, as well as other popular items including stained glass windows.
At the time of his death, Louis Comfort Tiffany had received more than 50 awards for his work as an important, innovative glass work designer and creator of decorative arts.
An original Louis Comfort Tiffany hand-signed glass “Scallop” bowl like yours sold for $495 recently.
Question: A friend whose family owned a local bar for several generations recently asked me to look at some of the glassware, coasters, decanters and other old things used at the bar for many years, particularly during the 1950s and 1960s. Most of the items advertise Heineken beer. Anything you can tell us about them, their makers and present worth will be appreciated. — M.I., North Wildwood
Answer: Founded in 1864 by Girard Adrian Heineken who bought a small family brewery located in Amsterdam, his brewery eventually grew and thrived.
Imported by Van Munching Co. Inc. in New York, the company continued to grow until it owned Heineken International, the pale lager producer, and eventually became the largest global brewing presence in the industry. Fermenting yeast continued to be the key ingredient of Heineken beer.
A very interesting Heineken piece is an 18-inch-high and 14-inch-wide bar advertising display that shows a young man in Dutch attire standing next to a life-size green glass Heineken bottle. “Heineken Beer” is printed on the display’s base.
The most common bar collectibles that have attracted collectors for years include glass articles and accessories. Other items are corkscrews, coasters, chalkware, ice buckets, swizzle sticks, pitchers, jewelry, games, recipes, T-shirt advertisements and Prohibition-era gadgets.
Recent prices paid for Heineken bar advertising like yours range from $60 for one last year to a $50 advertising display purchased last month.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
