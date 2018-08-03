The decision whether to leave the air conditioner on at night or let the breeze roll in will be as easy as just looking a bit below where your eyes are here.
The Press’ print weather column now comes up to speed to our online version, showing both high and low temperatures throughout the year.
When we made the improvements to the weather column on July 10, the product was not complete. I know for the past couple of years we had the yearly ritual of changing from the high and low temperatures to the “shore” and “mainland” high temperatures. This was a great idea on Dan Skeldon’s part, as temperatures can vary greatly between our two regions throughout the summer. All the while, you still had the low temperatures in the AccuWeather map in the left corner.
However, that was an AccuWeather temperature forecast, not a local forecast.
We know how the differences are down here better than anybody. On calm, clear nights, the temperature between Mullica and Sea Isle City could be 15 degrees. The AccuWeather map didn’t always capture that.
When we expanded the number of categories on the page from 8 to 12, that map went away. So, the call for low temperatures in the forecast was stronger. As many of you may read, I do put the low temperatures in the written part here for that night, but that was all.
Those issues will go away. Thanks to Jill Metzger and the creative team, you will now have the low temperatures in the 7-day forecast below throughout the summer, making a full forecast for you year round. In addition, we’re able to bring the most comprehensive outlook in all of South Jersey! How? The low temperatures are separated out for shore and the mainland. There are nights during the summer where it may be air conditioning weather for the mainland and not the shore, and vice versa.
Thank you to all who reached out about the low temperatures. I’ll test this set-up out until the end of the warm season and then see if we want to keep the shore and mainland separated year-round.
You also can see the full mainland and shore seven-day forecast, daily forecast videos and more South Jersey weather articles at pressofac.com/weather. I hope you will be able to enjoy what is there.
as well.
Buying all of the supplies that a child needs for school can be expensive.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.