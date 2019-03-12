Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police in the Villas section of Lower Township seized a kilogram of “suspected cocaine” and a loaded handgun last week, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said.

On March 6, officers with the prosecutor’s Gangs Guns and Narcotics Task Force, Cape May County Sheriff’s Department and the Lower Township Police Detective Division were conducting a investigation “into illegal narcotics sales” in Villas when they observed a motor vehicle violation.

Police pulled the car over, a K9 officer indicated the presence of drugs inside, and the car was seized.

On March 7, Superior Court Judge Sarah B. Johnson authorized a search warrant for the car, at which point the suspected cocaine and a loaded 45 caliber handgun were found.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have yet been filed.

— Colt Shaw

