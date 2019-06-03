LOWER TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Villas man was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and unlawful possession of a weapon among other offenses, according to news released by the police.
At 12:49 a.m. Friday, police officers were dispatched to the Wawa convenience store, located in the Villas section of Lower Township, for a report of a disorderly person.
Responding officers arrived on scene and immediately made contact with several subjects, police said. They quickly discovered that one subject had a warrant for his arrest out of Middle Township, police said.
The subject, identified as Robert G. Kassinger, was informed that he was under arrest for an outstanding warrant, police said.
Kassinger immediately fled on foot, police said. The officers on scene pursued him quickly and were able to gain control and take him to the ground.
Kassinger was arrested without further incident. During the arrest, an officer received an injury due to Kassinger’s actions, police said. The officer was treated at Cape Regional Medical Center and subsequently released.
Police did not release the officer's name, the location on the body of the injury, the extent of the officer's injury or where exactly the injury took place.
A search of Kassinger revealed that he was in possession of CDS (controlled dangerous substance) paraphernalia and in possession of a hypodermic needle, police said.
Two knives were also found during the search, police said.
According to police, Kassinger was charged with the following:
- Aggravated assault on a police officer
- Obstructing the administration of law
- Unlawful possession of a weapon
- Certain person, weapon prohibited
- Possession of hypodermic needle
- Possession of CDS paraphernalia
Kassinger was transported to police headquarters for processing. Once processed, he was transported to the Cape May County jail, police said.
Cpl. Jennifer Elwell and patrol officers Thomas Shough and William Kocis conducted this investigation.
