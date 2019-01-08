During the week of Jan. 7 to Jan. 11, Lower Township police announced road closures on Roseann Avenue.
Continued excavation, shoring, dewatering, material stockpiling and installation of new storm water main in Roseann Ave. from Clearwater Drive to the westerly side of Croydon Drive, police said.
The eastbound lane of Roseann Ave. from Clearwater Drive to Croydon Ave. is completely closed to traffic and all curb side parking due to the construction activities and necessary stockpiling of construction materials and equipment in that segment of roadway.
However, police said local residential traffic has been able to travel east and west in this block to access their driveways and homes.
Occasional short term closures to all traffic in this segment of Roseann Ave. may occur during various times during the work day. Residential traffic and emergency vehicle traffic will be accommodated.
The Clearwater Drive and Roseann Avenue intersection will continue to remain substantially closed during this time period. However, during non-working hours vehicular traffic traveling west on Roseann Avenue will be able to turn north on Clearwater Drive.
No other vehicular traffic will be able to pass through the Roseann Avenue Clearwater Drive intersection until further notice. This closure will not impede driveway access for the properties located at that intersection.
