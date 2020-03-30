LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Police Department announced late Monday morning that a 16-year-old girl who went missing Sunday has been found.
An alert had been sent out early Monday asking the public's for help in locating a missing girl considered "at risk."
The alert said Emma Rodrigues was last seen about 4:05 p.m. Sunday on Oak Avenue in the Villas section of the township.
