The Lower Township Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl considered "at risk."
Emma Rodrigues was last seen on Sunday around 4:05 p.m. on Oak Avenue in the Villas section of the township. Rodrigues is white, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 90 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She is possibly wearing a black hoodie and gray leggings with a white stripe.
She could be in Atlantic City, police said.
Anyone with information that could lead to Rodrigues' whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 609-886-2711.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.