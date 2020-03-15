Lower Township police car
The Lower Township Police Department responded to a home in the Villas section of the township early Sunday morning after a man had reportedly barricaded himself in his residence.

Police said they responded to a home on Carolina Avenue at 1:08 a.m. and set up a safety perimeter around the residence. The subject, later identified as Brian Doherty, was the lone individual inside the residence and according to police was suicidal.

After a short standoff, members of the Cape May County Regional SWAT Team were able to have the subject exit the residence without incident. Doherty was later transported to Cape Regional Medical Center for an evaluation, police said.

