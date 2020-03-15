The Lower Township Police Department responded to a home in the Villas section of the township early Sunday morning after a man had reportedly barricaded himself in his residence.
Police said they responded to a home on Carolina Avenue at 1:08 a.m. and set up a safety perimeter around the residence. The subject, later identified as Brian Doherty, was the lone individual inside the residence and according to police was suicidal.
After a short standoff, members of the Cape May County Regional SWAT Team were able to have the subject exit the residence without incident. Doherty was later transported to Cape Regional Medical Center for an evaluation, police said.
— Mark Melhorn
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.