A 29-year-old Lower Township resident was arrested Saturday for criminal restraint and weapons offenses, according to Lower Township police.
Police responded to the 600 block of Weeks Landing Road in the Erma section of Lower Township, where the victim stated a man with a black handgun exited her outside shower, assaulted her and then left the scene, police said.
Officers of the Patrol and Detective divisions began canvassing the area after the victim gave a description of the subject.
The man was identified as Jacob McCandless and police determined the make, model and registration of his car, police said.
Police said they found the McCandless driving his car in the area of Breakwater Road and Nummytown Road.
McCandless was charged on a warrant issued by Judge Hillegas for unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, criminal restraint, criminal coercion and aggravated assault. A search warrant was issued for the car being driven by McCandless and a black handgun matching the description given by the victim was located in the car.
