Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will be in Atlantic City Monday to speak at the 2019 Governor's Conference on Housing and Economic development.
Oliver, who is serving as acting governor while Gov. Phil Murphy continues an overseas vacation, is scheduled to deliver remarks during the event's breakfast, as well as take part in the Plenary Session Panel at 9 a.m.
She will also introduce keynote speaker Dr. DeForest B. Soaries Jr., during the event's main session at noon.
The two-day conference is in its 23rd year, and will be held at the Ballroom at Harrah's Resort.
The conference is hosted by the state's Department of Community Affairs, the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency, the New jersey Economic Development Authority and the New Jersey Redevelopment Authority.
"This year’s Governor’s Conference on Housing and Economic Development will gather industry experts and decision makers in business and government, housing and economic development, and the nonprofit community from throughout the state for two days of informed discussion, empowering ideas, and engaging trade and industry exhibitors," the event website said.
