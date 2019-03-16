A sunny St. Patrick’s Day will cap off the weekend. The luck runs out for sun lovers going into the new week, though, as rain and snow arrive Monday.
It will be a chilly morning. Temperatures will range from the mid 20s in places like Estell Manor to 32 in Sea Isle City and the shore. With high pressure overhead, the sunshine will be prevalent.
That sun will continue throughout the day, with just a few clouds around. Temperatures will warm to above freezing quickly and then, during the afternoon, top out in the mid 40s, about 7 degrees below average.
One round of (Climatological) Spring snow on Friday brought snowflakes for many, but the sta…
I did a little investigating on what the weather will be like across the pond in Ireland. Thanks to our weather friends at the Met Éireann, the Irish government’s forecasting service, Dublin’s forecast reads: “A rather cold day with sunny spells and dry at first. Occasional showers of rain, hail, sleet and possible snow on high ground in the afternoon. Highest temperatures, 7 to 9 degrees (mid to upper 40s in Fahrenheit) in moderate ... northwest winds.”
So, if you aren’t Irish, Mother Nature will sprinkle some Irish weather our way, as the temperatures, wind direction and morning forecast will all be the same. It will not be a comfortable afternoon there, though.
Alas, we will get into some snow and rain late Sunday night. Clouds will build throughout the night. An Alberta Clipper system will pass into the mid-Atlantic. A mix of rain and showers will fall between 1 and 3 a.m. Monday. This will be present until drying out midday. Here are the details:
More snow will mix in west of the parkway than the east. Temperatures at the start will be in the upper 20s on the mainland and around 32 at the shore. I doubt any snow appreciably sticks to roads at the shore. The precipitation will be light and scattered, and some of you may wind up completely dry. Winds will remain under 10 mph.
Temperatures during the morning commute will be around 32 to the mid 30s. So, expect some slick roads, but issues will be limited. In terms of accumulations, coatings to an inch, mainly on grassy and colder surfaces, will be likely.
The afternoon will be cloudy. Highs will reach the mid 40s, melting off any snow.
Monday night will fall back to the upper 20s to around freezing as the sky clears. We will get a pair of dry days Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be bright but cool, with highs 5 to 10 degrees below average.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.