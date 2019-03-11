PLEASANTVILLE — The one ticket to match all five winning numbers — and the “XTRA number” — in Saturday’s Jersey Cash 5 drawing was sold in Pleasantville at Bill Martin’s Liquor Store, according to New Jersey Lottery.
The retailer will receive a bonus of $2,000, and whoever purchased the ticket will collect $67,703.
Out of 232,059 other tickets sold, 4,025 were winners, for amounts ranging from $2 to $1,204.
“We are thrilled that the winning jackpot ticket was sold at Bill Martin’s Liquor,” said James Carey, acting executive director of NJ Lottery. “Overnight, they have become one more ‘lucky location’ for the very fortunate lottery winner.”
Kathy Broomell, who has owned the store with her husband David since 1981, said the last time they sold a big winning ticket was several years back, for almost $30,000.
She has no guesses at the moment as to who picked the lucky numbers.
“We have very loyal, regular lottery customers,” Broomell said. “I’m sure we’ll hopefully find out who it is.”
