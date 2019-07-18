Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Margate commissioners voted unanimously on Thursday to approve a new lease with the Save Lucy Committee, which will protect the historic structure's future. The committee had voted earlier in the week to adopt the lease. Davida Ross, of Margate, president of the Save Lucy Committee, said it was the perfect birthday gift for the iconic wooden elephant, which turns 138 on Saturday.
Lucy turns 138 this year, and you're invited to celebrate.
Craig Matthews / Staff photographer
MARGATE — Lucy the Elephant now has a secure footing to stand on as she looks out to sea from her beachfront lot.
The Save Lucy Committee and the city each voted this week to approve a new 20-year lease that will automatically renew every five years. The committee voted Sunday, and the City Commission voted unanimously in favor of the new lease Thursday afternoon.
"It's the perfect birthday gift for Lucy," said Davida Ross, of Margate, president of the committee, after the commission's vote.
She and husband Martin accepted a commendation thanking the Save Lucy Committee for its half-century of work to save, move and repeatedly repair and renovate the 138-year-old structure.
A birthday party for Lucy will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
The all-day celebration will include a trackless train ride, mini golf, stilt walkers, a bungee run, water slide, a rock wall, food and more. Free parking with shuttle service will be located at Benson and Monmouth avenues. Shuttles depart every 15 minutes.
Lucy the Elephant is located at 9200 Atlantic Ave. in Margate. For more info, visit LucyTheElephant.org.
