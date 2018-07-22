MARGATE — Lucy the Elephant celebrated her 137th birthday on Sunday, drawing hundreds of people.
The party featured a trackless train that took visitors on a ride between Decatur and Cedar Grove avenues — which is the same route Lucy took in 1970 to her present spot — a mini-golf course, a giant water slide, skee ball, a slip ’n slide, a stilt walker, food, games, and prizes.
Evelyn Johnson, author of Lucy’s official bedtime storybooks, was there signing books.
Tours were given every half hour.
All the money made from sales throughout the birthday party will help offset operating costs and capital improvements to the historic landmark.
— John DeRosier
