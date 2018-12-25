MARGATE — The area's most famous pachyderm will be at work during the federal government shutdown.
Lucy the Elephant, the Jersey Shore's beloved six-story attraction, will remain open during the shutdown since it does not received federal funding, said Executive Director Richard Helfant.
Every time there's a shutdown, Helfant said, he fields dozens of calls from people asking if Lucy is open. Friday marked the third U.S. government shutdown this year, caused by disputes over the funding of President Donald Trump's border wall. About 800,000 federal employees are affected.
The confusion over Lucy's operations comes from the elephant's appearance on the National Register of Historic Places. Some wrongfully assume that means the site gets federal funding.
"That's false. ... We are totally a self-funded nonprofit," Helfant said.
Built in 1881, Lucy the Elephant became a National Historic Landmark in 1976 after the Save Lucy Committee, which runs the site, lobbied the Department of Interior.
The attraction was closed Christmas Day, but will reopen Wednesday.
Also affected by the shut down is the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge in Galloway. The trails are accessible, but the visitor's center is closed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.