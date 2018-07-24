Hard Rock Atlantic City will host Grammy Award winner Luis Fonsi at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena 8 p.m. Aug. 25.
Luis Fonsi is an award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and producer from Puerto Rico. He is best known as “The Voice of Pop” from his 1998 debut album Comenzaré to his latest 2014 studio album, 8.
Throughout his career, Fonsi has been awarded gold and platinum records in countries including Mexico, Spain, United States, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela and Central America.
On Jan. 13, 2017, Fonsi and Daddy Yankee released his single titled “Despacito.” Since July 1, 2017, Fonsi has been touring Europe, Argentina, Chile, the U.S. México and Asia with his live concert Love & Dance World Tour.
Tickets for Luis Fonsi ranging from $45 to $90 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com.
