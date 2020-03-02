ATLANTIC CITY — Country music singer Luke Bryan is going to be performing on the beach this summer, officials announced.
The “Country Girl Shake it for me” singer will be playing Aug. 22, according to a news release from Live Nation. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.
“No one throws a concert on the beach better than Luke,” said Geoff Gordon, Live Nation Philadelphia regional president. “With the massive success of Luke’s Crash My Playa, we are fortunate that he’s bringing those vibes to a Northeast destination on the AC Beach!”
Bryan joins jam-band Phish to the lineup of summer concerts on the beach. Officials announced last month that the band will be playing Aug. 14 through Aug. 16.
