ATLANTIC CITY — Country music singer Luke Bryan is going to be performing on the beach this summer, officials announced.
The “Country Girl Shake It for Me” singer will be playing Aug. 22, according to a news release from Live Nation. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.
“No one throws a concert on the beach better than Luke,” said Geoff Gordon, Live Nation Philadelphia regional president. “With the massive success of Luke’s Crash My Playa tour, we are fortunate that he’s bringing those vibes to a Northeast destination on the AC Beach!”
Bryan's seventh studio album "Born Here, Live Here, Die Here" will be released Friday, April 24. He last appeared in Atlantic City in February 2017 when he performed at Boardwalk Hall.
In December, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority allocated $1.8 million for a three-year deal with Live Nation to bring concerts to Atlantic City in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Bryan joins jam-band Phish to the lineup of summer concerts on the beach. Officials announced last month that the band will be playing Aug. 14 through Aug. 16.
Live Nation and CRDA have partnered for six years of Atlantic City beach concerts, including Pink, the Chainsmokers, Maroon 5, Zac Brown Band, Sam Hunt, Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band, Brantley Gilbert, Blake Shelton, Lady Antebellum, Bell Biv DeVoe, DMX and the 25th anniversary of the Vans Warped Tour.
Live Nation has been organizing beach concerts in Atlantic City since 2014, when the now-dissolved Atlantic City Alliance paid $3.5 million for two shows.
Since 2015, the CRDA has allocated nearly $10 million to Live Nation for beach concerts, including a three-year deal worth $6 million between 2016 and 2018. In 2019, CRDA appropriated $1.4 million to Live Nation for the two-day Vans Warped Tour concert.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
