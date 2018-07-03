Customs and Border Protection officers seized a shipment of 108 counterfeit Super Bowl rings on June 29 that, if authentic, had a manufacture's suggested retail price of $1,080,000, according to a customs release.
The rings represented many Super Bowl champions, including the Philadelphia Eagles.
The shipment arrived June 18 from Hong Kong manifested as alloy rings. Customs officers said they noted the "poor craftsmanship" and detained the rings to verify authenticity with the National Football League, the trademark holder. The NFL confirmed the rings as fake, according to the release.
"We will remain vigilant and we will continue to advance our detection capabilities in order to secure our homeland and keep our communities safe and our economy prosperous," said Casey Durst, director of field operations in Baltimore.
