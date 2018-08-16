U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur is in a tough re-election campaign against Andy Kim, leading the former national security adviser by only one point in the latest Monmouth University poll.
MacArthur, a Republican whose district encompasses southern Ocean County, is supported by 41 percent of the potential voters, while Kim is supported by 40 percent. Another 15 percent of voters are undecided.
The 3rd Congressional District in New Jersey has two distinct geographic areas that could determine the outcome of the election, according to a statement from Monmouth University.
The eastern Ocean County section, which is mostly located in the New York media market, is a strong Republican area where President Donald Trump has significant support, according to the statement.
MacArthur leads in this part of the district by 15 points, according to the poll.
The western Burlington County section, located in the Philadelphia media market, includes many Democratic areas where Trump is unpopular, according to the statement.
Kim leads in this part of the district by 10 points, according to the poll.
“The different media markets mean that voters in the 3rd may not see the same campaign playing out,” Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement. “The high number of competitive districts in the Philadelphia media market should lead to independent organization spending designed to gin up the partisan bases.”
Overall, 46 percent potential voters in the district approve of the job Trump is doing as president while 49 percent disapprove.
The area, along with the 2nd Congressional District in South Jersey, is considered a “pivot” district. It voted for Barack Obama in 2012 by five points and for Trump in 2016 by six points.
MacArthur won an open seat here by 10 points in 2014 and then won reelection by 20 points in 2016.
