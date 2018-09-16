U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur is trailing Democratic challenger Andy Kim by two points, a new poll found.
The poll, conducted by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, was paid for by a Democratic source. However, it matches a recent trend of polls that found the race for the U.S. House of Representatives in New Jersey’s 3rd District very close.
Last month, a poll conducted by Monmouth University, which is nonpartisan, found that MacArthur led Kim by just one point.
MacArthur, a Republican whose district includes southern Ocean County, has an approval rating of 38 percent of voters. About 39 percent of voters disapprove of the job MacArthur is doing, the DCCC poll found.
New Jersey’s 3rd District covers parts of both Burlington and Ocean counties. Residents there voted for Obama by 5 points in the 2012 U.S. presidential election, but favored Trump by 6 points in 2016.
Democrats have eyed the 3rd District, as well as the 2nd District, as key races for the party to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The 2nd District race pits Democrat Jeff Van Drew against Republican Seth Grossman. No recent polling is available for that contest.
