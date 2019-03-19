Learn the secrets behind the green screen and make your own weather forecast with Meteorologist Joe Martucci in Sea Isle City on Saturday.
The event will be part of New Jersey Makers' Day, highlighting the maker culture in the state. Makers' Day focuses on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities. The event is hosted by the Technology Learning Center of the Cape May County Library.
Joe will be at the Sea Isle City Branch of the Cape May County Library, 4800 Central Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Interested participants will step in front of the camera and use chroma key technology to record a forecast on the green screen. The video link will then be shared after the completion of the broadcast. Joe will be on hand to guide those throughout the day and perform an actual forecast at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.
In addition Cape May Tech, The Wetlands Institute and other will be on hand as well.
For more information, call 609-463-6341.
