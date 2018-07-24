"Dancing with the Stars" pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy will show off his talent during a Master Dance Class on July 28 at the Ocean City Music Pier. The dancer will provide instruction for intermediate to experienced dancers.
Chmerkovskiy is a Latin ballroom dance champion, choreographer, Broadway star and actor. He first appeared on "Dancing with the Stars" in the second season as a professional dancer and was on the series for more than 14 seasons.
Chmerkovskiy is originally from Ukraine and immigrated with his family to Brooklyn, New York, in 1994. He is co-founder of Dance With Me dance studios. Together with DWM instructors, Chmerkovskiy has produced and starred in "Sway: A Dance Trilogy" in New York and Miami. He has appeared on various TV series and has also appeared on Broadway in productions of "Burn the Floor" and "Forever Tango."
Chmerkovskiy married to "Dancing with the Stars" pro Peta Murgatroyd and in January 2017 they had their first child, a son, Shai.
Two sessions are available to attend, 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $65 and include a meet and greet and question and answer session. For tickets, visit oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice or call 609-399-6111.
