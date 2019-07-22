ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault after he attacked an Atlantic City Housing Authority security guard from behind, police said.
Karmar Earley, 28, was arrested by detectives of the Street Crimes Unit on July 16 following an investigation into an aggravated assault that police say happened three days before, according to a news release from the department.
Patrol officers went to Jeffries Towers, in the 200 block of North Vermont Avenue, at 12:35 a.m. July 13 following a report of a security guard being struck in the head by an unknown object.
The 58 year-old victim was struck from behind, causing a serious injury. The security guard was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division.
Police said an investigation by detectives led to the identification of Earley as the suspect. He was found at Kentucky and Baltic Avenues.
Earley was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering an injured victim.
Earley was held in the Atlantic County jail.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the department's Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
