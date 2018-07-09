MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville man pleaded guilty Monday in the death of a woman whose remains were found by a hunter in a wooded area in Egg Harbor Township in 2014, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.
Steven Stallworth, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and second-degree desecration of human remains with a sentence recommendation of 28 years in state prison subject to the No Early Release Act, which mandates a defendant serve 85 percent of the sentence, the prosecutor announced.
The guilty plea is for the death of Tara Rogers Alicea, 30, of Monroeville, between July 31 and Dec. 1 2013. A hunter found Alicea’s remains in January 2014 behind what was then the Shore Mall near Broadway Avenue in Egg Harbor Township. The remains were in advanced stage of decomposition and collected by the New Jersey State Medical Examiner’s Office.
The victim was identified from photographs of tattoos that were released to the public. Detectives subsequently confirmed the identification through fingerprints.
The State Medical Examiner’s Office, along with the state medical anthropologist, determined the cause of death to be asphyxiation by strangulation.
Stallworth was arrested in August 2014 after a joint investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department and the FBI, with the assistance of the Pleasantville Police Department.
