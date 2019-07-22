ATLANTIC CITY — An Atlantic City man was arrested Sunday night after crashing his dirt bike into three women on the Boardwalk, according to the Atlantic City Police Department.
George Jones, 22, was driving a Suzuki dirt bike near the 1700 block of the Boardwalk when he swerved to avoid a child, lost control, and collided into the backs of three women.
When Jones attempted to leave the scene, bystanders held him. Officers responded at 11:25 p.m.
Two women sustained serious injuries and were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Another woman was "treated on scene and released."
Jones was charged with three counts of assault by auto, disorderly conduct and multiple traffic summons. He was released on a summons with a future court date.
