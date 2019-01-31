012619_nws_sjta
Buy Now

Atlantic City International Airport Friday Jan 25, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP − Early Wednesday morning, a Galloway man was arrested after jumping a fence and getting onto a runway at Atlantic City International Airport, State Police have confirmed.

Troopers arrived at a runway near Gate 7 where they found Philip Sebor, 28, and took him into custody, according to Trooper Charles Marchan. Sebor was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.

As for what he was doing there, Marchan said police are still investigating.

This story is developing. Check back for details.

​Contact: 609-272-7260

cshaw@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressColtShaw

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments