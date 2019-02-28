PLEASANTVILLE − A man was arrested in a wooded area behind Sam's Club after assaulting officers during a traffic stop in the parking lot of Victorian Inn on Black Horse Pike and fleeing on foot, Pleasantville police confirmed.
Just before 1 p.m., Pleasantville and Egg Harbor Township police cruisers could be seen flooding towards Atrium apartments — between Victorian Inn and Sam's Club — and the loading bay behind Sam's Club, accessible off Delancy Avenue.
There, officers in latex gloves hopped the fence and rooted through the brush.
At Victorian Inn, just before 1:30 p.m., a K9 officer sniffed around the perimeter of a gray Lexus ES350, and officers swept the area around the Inn's rooms, checking trashcans.
Cpt. Matthew Hartman of the Pleasantville Police Department said multiple officers from both departments suffered minor injuries during the initial incident during the car stop and during the pursuit.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
