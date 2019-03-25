CAPE MAY - A North Cape May man was arrested for striking another man with an unknown object Sunday at the 5 West Pub and sending the victim to the hospital, according to news released by Lower Township police Monday.
David C. Hughes, 51, was charged with aggravated assault, police said. He was released on his own recognizance on a summons and is awaiting further court proceedings, police said.
At about 7:49 p.m., officers made contact with the victim, Nicholas DiCarlo, who stated he had been struck above his right eye by an unknown white male in his 40's wearing a green shirt with an unknown object, police said.
DiCarlo had sustained a serious injury to his head and was bleeding from a cut just above his eye, police said. His eye was swollen shut, and he complained of blurred vision, police said.
DiCarlo was treated on scene by Lower Township Rescue and later taken to Cape Regional Medical Center for further evaluation and medical care.
An initial search of the area and inside the Pub for the alleged perpetrator was unsuccessful. He had apparently fled the area, police said.
After further investigation, officer arrived at Hughes' home, where he was taken into custody, police said.
