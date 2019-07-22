EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP-- A man was arrested early Saturday morning at Chickie's and Pete's after police said he left his child alone in a car for three hours.
Brandon Morgan, 32, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Township police responded to the English Creek Shopping Center at 1:30 a.m. for a call about a child left in a car for an extended period of time.
Bystanders had already removed the child from the car when an officer arrived on the scene, police said in a news release.
While the child's father was inside the sports bar, police said the child, who was around 3 years old, was left for about 3 hours in 85 degree weather without the car running.
Morgan allegedly left his child in his car while on a date, a waitress at the restaurant told The Press on Saturday.
Brittany Homan, the waitress, said the man, police later identified as Morgan, was with a woman for about three hours. A wedding party celebrating at the restaurant stepped outside and heard a baby crying inside a car, Homan said.
Someone in the group broke a window on the car and removed the child, taking him inside for water, Homan said. She said police were called and Morgan was arrested.
The township's ambulance squad responded and found the child to be in good health. The child was turned over to his mother who had responded to the scene.
Morgan was processed on his charge and released on a summons per bail reform with a date to appear in court.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.