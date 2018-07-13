ATLANTIC CITY — A 911 call about men shooting dice led to the arrest of a city man and recovery of a loaded handgun and drugs, according to police.
On Tuesday night, officers Anthony Abrams and Alberto Valles responded to the 1300 block of Magellan Avenue, where several men were loitering and shooting dice, police said.
Police said this was the second time in an hour they responded to the area for a group of men loitering. The group left the area the first time police responded. The second time, officers saw several men standing near a parked car, police said.
When officers stopped, the group began to disperse, police said.
Abrams and Valles approached the car and knocked on the passenger window, Van Grasty got out of the car and walked away, police said. When officers stopped him, police said Grasty told them the car was not his and that he did not know who the owner was.
Abrams then opened the glove box of the car and Grasty yelled at the officer to get out of his car, but then said it was not his car, police said.
Abrams removed a bag stuffed in the glove box that contained a loaded handgun, 42 grams of cocaine, 118 MDMA/ecstasy pills, hollow-point ammunition and packaging for selling drugs, police said.
Grasty was arrested and charged with two counts each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a park zone, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of CDS paraphernalia and active warrant.
