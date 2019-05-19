Police charged two people Sunday after video of a man urinating on a memorial for a Mays Landing boy who died from cancer emerged online and sparked community-wide outrage.
Police said Bryan Bellace, 23, of Egg Harbor City, was identified in a Snapchat video urinating on a plaque dedicated to Christian Clopp, a former Cub Scout who died at age 9 from brain cancer. The memorial is at an all-access playground off Old Egg Harbor Road that was named after Clopp in 2014.
Bellace was charged with lewdness, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and having an open alcoholic beverage in a park, police said. He was released on summons.
Daniel Flippen, 23, of Hammonton, shot the video and was charged with having an open alcoholic beverage in a park, authorities said.
Mark Clopp, the boy's father, posted the video and wrote on Facebook that he hopes to handle the matter in the courts. He said the family does not personally know the individuals involved in the video.
"Losing a child is an horrific experience that, to say the least is life changing," wrote Clopp, a retired Hamilton Township police sergeant. "When all you have are memories and someone does that, it is heartbreaking."
Christian Clopp was diagnosed with cancer at 8, and spent about 150 days at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He was a student at the George L. Hess Educational Complex.
Members of the community rallied behind the young boy, and when he died, the Hamilton Township Committee passed a proclamation to name the first day of school in Clopp's honor.
After the video spread on Sunday, Mays Landing Lakers football program commissioners Paul Burgan and Desmond Walker disinfected the memorial, which is placed outside the township athletics facility where sports practices and games are played.
The two spent about 30 minutes cleaning the plaque and granite boulder it is set in.
"I went to my house and was checking my Facebook and saw the disgusting video… I got choked up because I put myself in the family's shoes," Walker said by phone Sunday night. "How would I feel if I lost a kid and saw someone besmirch my child’s memorial like that?"
Burgan said their goal is to make it clear such behavior is not tolerated in the small, tight-knit community.
"This kind of stuff, we will not allow," he said.
At the Mays Landing Laker's first home game on Sept. 7, Walker and Burgan said the team will present a football jersey with Christian Copp's name on it to the family.
