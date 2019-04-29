A Pennsylvania man was charged with strangling a 25 year-old Egg Harbor Township woman to death in 2014.
Timothy P. Wright, 39, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with murder Friday in the 2014 death of Joyce Vanderhoff, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced.
Vanderhoff was found dead on the side of the road in Hamilton Township 9:51 a.m. Feb. 14, 2014, after police responded to a report of a body spotted by a passing motorist on County Road 559-Weymouth Road near milepost 24.
Vanderhoff's death was ruled to be a homicide and an autopsy determined the cause of death to be strangulation.
Wright was living in Mays Landing at the time of Vanderhoff’s killing.
He was arrested about 4:54 p.m. Friday by officers with the Chambersburg Police Department.
“The investigation into the murder of Ms. Vanderhoff has never stopped since her death in February 2014. I want to credit the hard work and dogged determination of the detectives of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office who pursued this matter. This arrest, more than five years since the incident, should continue to serve as a message that the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office will never stop in its pursuit of justice for victims and their families,” Prosecutor Damon Tyner said.
The investigation was a cooperative effort between the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Hamilton Township police and Chambersburg police. Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy represents the state in the matter.
