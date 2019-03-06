VINELAND -- Police arrested a Landisville man Thursday after they say he set fire to a car outside of a home in the city last month.
The Vineland Police and Fire Departments responded to the 700 block of South West Avenue on Feb. 17 at approximately 12:30 a.m. for a Hyundai Elantra that was on fire in the driveway of a home.
Rafael Vazquez, of the 300 block of Harding Highway in Landisville, was developed as a suspect after police said they retrieved video surveillance footage from a neighboring residence showing a suspect approaching the Hyundai and setting it on fire, fleeing the scene on foot and then entering a vehicle.
Vazquez was arrested without incident Feb. 28. He was charged with one count of aggravated arson and he was lodged in The Cumberland County Jail pending further court action.
