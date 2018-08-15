MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor Township man has been charged with theft and forgery for stealing $22,000 in pension money from a deceased police officer’s children, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Wednesday.
Mark Johnson, 58, is accused of stealing pension money from two daughters of retired Hamilton Township police Sgt. James Puccio upon his death.
After Puccio’s death, Johnson was living in the home with the two daughters, the prosecutor said.
The stolen money is from a total of six pension checks and in excess of $22,000, the prosecutor said.
The money was never turned over to the victims and all of the money was deposited into accounts under Johnson’s name or business, the prosecutor said.
Johnson was charged with two counts of third-degree theft by failure to make required disposition of property received, four counts of fourth-degree forgery and four counts of fourth-degree uttering, the prosecutor said.
