VINELAND-- The driver of a dumpster trailer truck experienced an electric shock that a witness said sent him flying back 7-8 feet after the truck's trailer tarp reportedly struck high-voltage power lines on Smith Avenue and caught fire Thursday evening, fire officials said.
According to Vineland Fire Captain Tony Saltar, contact with that level of voltage could have been fatal. But he reported that the victim was in stable condition when he was transported to the Inspira Medical Center.
Station 2, 1, 6 and a duty crew from station 7 responded to the initial call of a vehicle on fire at around 7 p.m.
Saltar called the Vineland Municipal Electric Utility on his way to the scene to shut down the electricity from the power plant itself, which is located approximately 5 miles away from the scene.
The back-feed surge from these wires also sparked a fire in the mechanical room inside the nearby Holiday Inn Express, Saltar said.
"The biggest priority was the hotel because you have occupants inside it," Saltar said.
Firefighters searched and evacuated all three floors of the Holiday Inn Express as they continued to contain the fire in the hotel's first-floor mechanical room.
Additional crews were called from station 3, 4 and 5 and the Millville fire department to respond to the structure fire.
The fires were both contained by approximately 7:30 p.m.
Saltar estimated that approximately 40 tenants were evacuated without injury and relocated for the night.
Damage was contained to the hotel's mechanical room, he said.
This story is developing. Check back for more information.
